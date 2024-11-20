Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars' 'Die With a Smile' is fastest song ever to reach 1 billion Spotify streams

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars' duet "Die With a Smile" is quietly becoming one of the biggest hits of the year.

While it hasn't topped the Billboard Hot 100, it's currently at #2 and has topped various other Billboard charts. And on Wednesday came the news that it has just set a record as the fastest song in history to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify.

According to the streaming platform, the song dropped on Aug. 16 and hit the milestone on Nov. 20, so it accomplished that feat in less than 100 days. The song has also earned the superstar duo two Grammy nominations.

But what about Gaga's other single, "Disease"? She's just released a new version of it called "Disease (The Poison Live)." It's a live-in-the-studio, stripped-down performance in which Gaga is accompanied only by an electric guitar. It's the follow-up to another version she released called "Disease (The Antidote Live)." That one had her singing the song accompanied only by a piano and acoustic guitar.

Why so many versions? According to a press release, each one "highlights a different facet of the track’s emotional intensity and versatility."

"Disease" is the first single from Gaga's seventh album, which is due out next year.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.