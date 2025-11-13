Lady Gaga covers Rolling Stone, reveals motherhood is what she wants 'the most'

Lady Gaga is having a good week: On Nov. 7 she was nominated for seven Grammys, and now she's landed on the cover of Rolling Stone for the fourth time in her career. In the cover story, Gaga discusses her Mayhem album and tour, her relationship with fiancé Michael Polansky and more.

According to Rolling Stone, Gaga and Polansky, who got engaged in 2024, plan on "getting married soon, either during the tour or just after." Polansky tells the publication, "We have these breaks, and they're tempting. It's like, 'OK, can we get married that weekend?' We don't want a really big wedding, but we want to enjoy it. In a lot of ways, we already feel married, so it's not like it's gonna change much."

And after marriage will come children. “Being a mom is the thing I want the most,” Gaga says. “And [Michael is] gonna be a beautiful father. We’re really excited about that.”

But being happy and in love — what she describes as a "healthy, whole person" — has been a long journey for Gaga. "I did A Star Is Born on lithium," she shares, adding that after shooting that film, she had what she calls "a psychotic break."

"I couldn’t do anything … I completely crashed. It was really scary. There was a time where I didn’t think I could get better.… I feel really lucky to be alive. I know that might sound dramatic, but we know how this can go.”

While making Mayhem, she notes, "It was months and months and months of rediscovering everything that I'd lost. And I honestly think that's why it's called Mayhem. Because what it took to get it back was crazy."

She adds, "Being in love with someone that cares about the real me made a very big difference."

