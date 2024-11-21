Lady Gaga on her headlining Coachella set: 'A massive night of chaos in the desert'

Lady Gaga is headlining Coachella 2025, and she's promising a night her Little Monsters will never forget.

The singer took to Instagram on Wednesday, where she wrote about what it means to her to achieve this milestone in her career.

"I have long dreamed of throwing a massive night of chaos in the desert. I’ve had a vision I’ve never been able to fully realize at Coachella for reasons beyond our control but I wanted to come through for music fans," Lady Gaga wrote. "I have been wanting to go back and to do it right, and I am. I'm headlining and starting the weekend off at Coachella. Can’t wait to hear you all singalong and dance dance DANCE till we drop."

Also on Wednesday, Lady Gaga celebrated the success of her hit single "Die with a Smile." The track has set the record for the fastest song in history to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify — accomplishing the feat in less than 100 days.

"Die with A Smile is officially the FASTEST SONG in HISTORY to reach 1 BILLION STREAMS on Spotify ... I will completely cherish this moment," Lady Gaga wrote on Instagram, making sure to thank her fans and the fans of her featured collaborator on the track, Bruno Mars. "I'm so grateful to monsters and hooligans and so many people all over the world who fell in love with our song I feel so lucky."

