Lady Gaga makes dance chart history, sends 10 'Mayhem' songs onto the Hot 100

Lady Gaga's album Mayhem didn't just top the Billboard 200 album chart — it's all over the Billboard Hot 100, as well.

Ten songs from the new album arrive on the tally, starting with the Bruno Mars collab "Die With a Smile" at #2. The song previously spent five weeks at #1. That's followed by "Abracadabra" at #19, "Garden of Eden" at #52 and "Vanish Into You" at #61.

"How Bad Do U Want Me," which some fans feel is reminiscent of Taylor Swift, is in at #69. "Disease," the album's first single, has reentered the chart at #71 after peaking at #27 back in November. "Perfect Celebrity" is #81, followed by "Zombieboy" at #85.

Rounding out the 10 songs are "Killah," which Gaga performed on Saturday Night Live, at #93 and "LoveDrug" at #95. With these latest songs, Gaga can now boast 46 career Hot 100 songs.

And over on Billboard's Top Dance Albums chart, Mayhem has set a major record. It debuts at #1, becoming her eighth leader. Gaga is now the artist who's scored the most #1 albums in the 24-year history of the chart.

She's also placed nine songs on Billboard's relatively new Hot Dance/Pop Songs chart, all in the top 15, including "Abracadabra" at #1.

