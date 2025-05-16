Lady Gaga to perform at Netflix's Tudum fan event

Lady Gaga apparently loves streaming platforms.

Following her performance Wednesday at YouTube's upfront Brandcast presentation, she's now been booked to perform at Tudum, Netflix's star-studded fan event.

Named after the sound that plays at the start of every Netflix show or movie, Tudum is taking place May 31 at the Kia Forum in LA. Tickets to attend the event are on sale now via Ticketmaster, but the good news is that it starts streaming live at 8 p.m. ET, so you can check out Gaga's performance even if you can't make it to LA.

Gaga's appearance may give fans an idea of what to expect when the North American leg of her Mayhem Ball Tour begins in Las Vegas on July 16.

Tudum first started in 2020. This year's event will features stars from popular Netflix shows like Emily in Paris, Love Is Blind, One Piece, Outer Banks, Wednesday, Squid Game, Stranger Things and more, including Lily Collins, Millie Bobby Brown, Chase Stokes, Vanessa Lachey and Jenna Ortega. Also attending will be Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Teyana Taylor and many more.

