Lady Gaga sang 'Wicked' songs at the top of her lungs during lunch in college

Lady Gaga is proving her theater kid energy for good.

The superstar attended New York University's Tisch School of the Arts in 2003, where she was a classmate of The Bachelor contestant Carly Waddell.

On the most recent episode of the Trading Secrets with Jason Tartick podcast, Carly spoke about her time in college – specifically, what it was like to learn alongside Lady Gaga, known then as Stefani Germanotta.

“I was not a fan,” Carly said.

It seems Lady Gaga’s lunchtime activities were less than “Popular” with the Bachelor Nation star.

"During lunch, she would play on the piano," Carly said. "She would sit at the piano every single day and just play and sing [songs from] Wicked at the top of her lungs every day. And we were all just trying to eat lunch."

Carly went on to say that while she thought the singing sounded great, she just wanted to enjoy her lunch break.

“We were all forced to listen to her,” Carly said. “I just wanted to eat my sandwich. So, I used to just eat in the hallway, because she was driving me crazy.”

News of this story reached Kristin Chenoweth, who originated Wicked's Glinda on Broadway. She responded on X, formerly known as Twitter, letting Lady Gaga know she's ready to duet.

“I’m ready to sing FOR GOOD with our girl Gaga,” Kristin wrote.

