Lady Gaga says she edited 'Chromatica Ball' film to "honor" her fans: "See yourself in every image"

Lady Gaga says her just-announced Chromatica Ball concert special, which will stream on Max on May 25, is a tribute to her devoted fans.

"I love you monsters more than I can say," she wrote on Instagram. "See yourself in every vocal, every fabric choice, the choreography, every image… Here's the truth—no matter where life or my career has taken me, my time with you always is a path back to a very powerful part of myself."

"In a stadium filled with YOU it came to life. Thank you for that feeling," she added. "I hope you will feel seen when you watch this film. And know that I edited it carefully to honor you."

Gaga also says that the movie "chronicles a time of immense creativity…the fashion, the dance, the music. Revisiting the tour leaves me speechless the way we had each other—you all showed up for music and art in a big way, and with a level of excitement and freedom that I will never forget."

"I spent countless hours in the editing room bringing my vision for this film to life," she continued on a second post. "It is my gift to you - directed, produced and created by me, alongside some of the most talented, creative people in the world."

