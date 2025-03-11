Lady Gaga says she's 'excited to be a mom ... soon'

Lady Gaga has said that before she even went out on a date with her fiance Michael Polansky, she asked him if he wanted marriage and kids, like she does. Now she tells the New York Times that she's getting ready to start a family "soon."

"I'm excited to be a mom. I used to have a lot of apprehension about it," she tells The Times. "The thing that's the most important to me is to not force my children to live a life that they are not choosing ... if our children only understand Mommy's job, that's a very narrow view of life. There's so much in the world, and I want them to be able to choose for themselves who they want to be."

Gaga then goes on to say, "I’m also kind of at war with myself sometimes as I get ready to, hopefully, become a mom soon."

Pointing out that "there's an incredible amount of narcissism" in being a famous star and promoting her new album, Mayhem, she wonders, "How do I live a life where I'm passionate about my art while also making more space for other things?"

"Mayhem coming out, it's kind of like my birthday," she adds. "But maybe there's a time for it to be someone else's holiday."

Kids or not, Gaga says she's confident that music is something she'll always be able to do, in some form or another.

"I told myself whatever happens over the next 20 years, 30 years of your career, you're always going to be a musician, and you're always going to be an artist, and you can always work at it," she tells The Times. "I've definitely arrived at a place where achieving world domination into my 90s is not what makes me tick."

