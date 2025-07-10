Lady Gaga sings Doechii's praises: 'Immediately legendary'

Things have come full circle for Doechii. The singer/rapper grew up a fan of Lady Gaga, and now Lady Gaga is a fan of Doechii.

As part of Doechii's new cover story with British Vogue, Mother Monster sang the "Anxiety" artist's praises.

"You don't often see someone come out of the gate with a pen that feels immediately legendary," Gaga tells British Vogue via email. "That's Doechii to me."

She continues, “I fell in love with her music and her raw, deeply personal perspective. The power in her words, her vulnerability, the way she rhymes with this wild mix of audacity and emotional precision – it struck me to the core.”

Earlier this year, Doechii presented Gaga with the Innovator Award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards and spoke about what Gaga meant to her as a young girl.

“As a kid that identified as an artist, as queer, and as a Little Monster, Lady Gaga wasn't just a pop star, she was a lifeline,” Doechii said. “Gaga taught us that it was OK to be our real selves, to try new things, to try anything, to speak out and to create."

