Lady Gaga talks 'Joker: Folie à Deux,' love for fans at 'Chromatica Ball' premiere

Lady Gaga hit the red carpet at the premiere of her new Chromatica Ball film on May 23 rocking a look that was unique even for her: a huge, white metal cape-like construction over a white dress. She told Access Hollywood that it was actually made out of parts from a car.
"I don't really know how heavy it is. I didn't weigh it before I wore it but I really love it. It's super-industrial and interesting," she told Access. Gaga also reflected on one of the highlights of the Chromatica Ball tour for her.
"Every album I make is usually a new genre of music; every time I am putting a show together, I'm doing something that I've never done before ... so it's the fans: They're down for it all."
Gaga also spoke about her upcoming role as Harley Quinn in the movie Joker: Folie à Deux. She called the character, who she referred to as "Lee," "very special to me."
Gaga's Chromatica Ball premieres on Max May 25.
