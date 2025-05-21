Lady Gaga wins Sports Emmy, now one away from an EGOT

Lady Gaga has added an Emmy to her list of awards, bringing her one step closer to an EGOT.

Gaga's win was a Sports Emmy in the category of outstanding music direction, for her performance of "Hold My Hand" at the Super Bowl in February. Gaga sang the song, which she originally recorded in 2022 for Top Gun: Maverick, on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, as a tribute to the New Year's terror attack that killed 14 people.

The performance was introduced by Michael Strahan and Tom Brady, and Gaga sang the song while sitting at a piano in the middle of the street, wearing a big white hat and a white suit with a long, flowing train. She was accompanied by a choir and a band, and surrounded by first responders and people wearing "NOLA Strong" shirts.

In addition to her new Emmy, Gaga also has an Oscar and 14 Grammys. That means she just needs a Tony Award to become an EGOT.

