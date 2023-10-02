Lady Gaga won't have to pay reward to woman involved in dognapping scheme

Rolling Stone reports that Lady Gaga has won a legal victory against a woman who sued her for the reward money she had offered for the return of her stolen dogs in 2021.

The woman, Jennifer McBride, initially brought the dogs, Koji and Gustav, to a Los Angeles Police Department station and said she found them tied to a pole. She then attempted to claim the $500,000 reward Gaga had offered.

It was later revealed that she knew the dogs were stolen: They had been given to her just so she could "return" them.

McBride is now serving two years of felony probation after pleading no contest to receiving the dogs. But she still sued Gaga for $2 million, arguing that she was owed the money because the singer had offered it "no questions asked."

McBride's initial suit was dismissed in July, but she refiled it two weeks later. Rolling Stone reports that an LA judge has ruled against McBride again.

Judge Holly J. Fujie said McBride is not "entitled to benefit from [her] wrongdoing." In addition, the judge said McBride won't be allowed to revise her complaint again.

Meanwhile, the actual dognappers are serving prison sentences of varying lengths of time.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.