Liam Payne hospitalized with "serious" kidney infection, cancels tour

Liam Payne has been forced to cancel his scheduled South American tour because he's in the hospital.

In a video message on Instagram, the former One Direction member reveals that he's been "a little bit unwell" lately and was subsequently hospitalized for a "bad kidney infection."

He goes on to say that he started rehearsals for the tour but explains, "I've just been advised now's not really the right time to be out on the road trying to recover from this."

Right now, he says he's surrounded by "the best people at home trying to help me recover" and looks forward to putting on "an even bigger, better show" in the future.

In the caption, Liam writes, "It’s with a heavy heart I have to tell you that we have no other choice but to postpone my upcoming tour of South America. Over the past week I’ve been in hospital with a serious kidney infection, it’s something I wouldn’t wish on anyone, and doctors orders are that I now need to rest and recover."

"I was beyond excited to come play for you guys," he writes. "To all of you who have bought tickets: I’m so sorry. We’re working to re-schedule the tour as soon as we possibly can, but for now we will be refunding the tickets ...Thanks as always for the love and support, and look forward to seeing you soon."

Liam's tour was to have started in Lima, Peru, on September 1.

