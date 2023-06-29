Lil Nas X named global ambassador for Crocs

Crocs

By Mary Pat Thompson

Lil Nas X has been named the global ambassador for Crocs.

The footwear brand has also made Lil Nas X the face of their height campaign, which they describe as a new, innovative collection of platformed Crocs, available in a variety of styles.

The partnership, Crocs says, is a “perfect” fit.

“Lil Nas X and Crocs are the perfect pair, representing bold and unbridled self-expression, and welcoming everyone to truly come as they are,” Crocs said in a statement.

Lil Nas X agrees, saying that he is “always about taking things to the next level” and that he is excited about partnering with Crocs.

“These new styles are so sick and I know everyone’s going to love them,” Lil Nas X said.

The height collection showcases “the iconic comfort of Crocs” and merges that “with trend-forward height,” the company said in a statement.

The shoes come in black, hyper pink and dark cherry. Chunky chain details and new Jibbitz charms are also part of the collection — just in case you’d want to add a personalized touch to your outfit.

The height collection is currently available to purchase now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000
    Download the Power App!
    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!