Lil Nas X pleads not guilty to 4 charges after Los Angeles arrest

Lil Nas X appeared in a Van Nuys, California, courtroom on Monday to enter a not guilty plea to four felony charges, which were filed against him following his arrest in Los Angeles on Aug. 21.

The "Old Town Road" singer, born Montero Lamar Hill, appeared in-person at the Van Nuys Courthouse in Los Angeles on Monday afternoon to enter his not guilty plea, according to Los Angeles ABC station KABC.

The 26-year-old rapper was charged earlier in the day with three counts of battery with injury on a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer. All four counts are felony charges, according to the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office.

Lil Nas X was arrested and taken to a hospital on Aug. 21 after he was seen roaming down a street in Los Angeles, nearly naked, sources told ABC News at the time.

Video shared by TMZ Hip Hop on the day of his arrest shows Lil Nas X walking in nothing but white cowboy boots and his underwear.

In the video, he sings and interacts with the person filming, saying, "Didn't I tell you to put the phone down? Uh oh, someone's gonna have to pay for that."

The "Montero" artist can also be heard in the video making comments about being at a party as he struts down the street and strikes a pose.

Lil Nas X has not commented publicly on his arrest.

