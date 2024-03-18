Lil Nas X runs New York City Half Marathon in designer Coach sneakers

Despite never having run more than 3 miles before, Lil Nas X completed the New York City Half Marathon on March 17, the New York Post reports.

The rapper wasn't able to get actual running shoes before the race, according to the Post, because the store he went to was closed. So he hit the road wearing his Coach distressed high-top sneakers, which cost between $150 and $200.

Nas, who ran under his birth name, Montero Hill, finished the 13-mile race in 2:32:53.

The artist, who dropped his latest single, "J Christ," in January, is gearing up to release a mixtape.

