Lil new thangs: Paul Russell announces debut EP, appears on Meghan Trainor's new deluxe album

"Lil Boo Thang" singer Paul Russell has some lil new thangs to announce, including his debut project.

It's an EP called Again sometime? It'll arrive Aug. 30, just two days before he hits the road with Meghan Trainor on her Timeless tour. You can listen to a track from the EP, "Homecoming," now.

Paul says in a statement, "Again sometime? is part 1 in a series of stories I want to tell. This first EP is a love story in 7 scenes. On a basic level, it's a simple journey through the highlights in the start of a relationship - from dreaming of being together to celebrating finally finding a connection to professing long term love."

"My hope is that this EP can become the soundtrack to people going through the same stages in their own relationship," he adds.

Paul wrote on Instagram, "It's baby steps to work up [to] something I've been wanting to do for years. Can't wait for y'all to see the full thing. This is just part 1. One step closer to finally making it out the notes app."

The EP includes three new tracks, plus the previously released songs "Say Cheese," "Eat Pray Love," "Lil Boo Thang" and "Slippin'," Paul's duet with Meghan. "Lil Boo Thang" was recently included on former President Barack Obama's 2024 summer playlist.

And speaking of duets with Meghan, she's out with the deluxe version of her album Timeless. It includes three new tracks: "Make a Move," "Criminals" and a duet with Paul, the upbeat, disco-flavored song "Booty."'

