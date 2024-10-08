Lisa Marie Presley’s book reveals Michael Jackson was a virgin when they started dating

The late Lisa Marie Presley's posthumously released memoir, From Here to the Great Unknown, reveals that Michael Jackson told her he was a virgin when they started dating.

According to People, Presley says in the book that she was still married to first husband Danny Keough when Jackson professed his love to her.

“Michael said, ‘I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but I’m completely in love with you. I want us to get married and for you to have my children,’” Presley writes. “I didn’t say anything immediately, but then I said, ‘I’m really flattered, I can’t even talk.’ By then, I felt I was in love with him too.”

The pair got together in 1994 after she split from Keough. She was 25 and Jackson was 35; Presley writes that at the beginning of their relationship, "He told me he was still a virgin. I think he had kissed Tatum O'Neal, and he'd had a thing with Brooke Shields, which hadn't been physical apart from a kiss. He said Madonna had tried to hook up with him once, too, but nothing happened.”

She adds, “I was terrified because I didn't want to make the wrong move."

Jackson and Presley married in May 1994, but separated in December 1995, with their divorce finalized in August 1996. Presley married Nicolas Cage in March 2001, with Cage filing for divorce in November 2002. She married Michael Lockwood in January 2006 and had twins with him; she filed for divorce in 2016.

Presley died in January 2023.

Jackson went on to marry Debbie Rowe, the mother of two of his children, in 1996. They divorced in 2000. He died in 2009.

