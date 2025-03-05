LISA reveals which 'White Lotus' star is the best at karaoke (Hint: It's not her)

What did the cast of HBO's The White Lotus do in their downtime all those weeks they were filming the new season in Thailand? Well, karaoke was one activity that helped pass the time, but you may be surprised to learn that global K-pop superstar LISA, who stars in the current season as a hotel employee, wasn't exactly rocking the mic.

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, Jimmy asked LISA if people in the karaoke bar would "lose their minds" when they just happened to see her singing with the cast.

"They don't care," she laughed. "I'm just, like, sitting in the corner in the room, cheering them, hyping them up." When Jimmy replied, "Oh, you don't sing?" LISA said, "No, never."

"I feel weird for me to grab the mic and sing karaoke," she told Jimmy. When asked who in the cast is the best singer, LISA mentioned Natasha Rothwell, who plays spa manager Belinda. "She's so good," raved LISA.

LISA also explained that her character's name, Mook, means "pearl" in Thai, which led Jimmy to inform her that "mook" is actually an insult in English. He also asked her straight out if Mook is the killer.

"Oh ... am I supposed to tell you that?” she responded. “Legally you should not, but I would appreciate it if you did,” Kimmel said.

P.S. She didn't reveal anything.

