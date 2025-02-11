LISA talks 'blanking' on 'The White Lotus' lines, previewing solo music for her co-stars

By Andrea Dresdale

BLACKPINK's LISA is set to make her acting debut in the new season of HBO's The White Lotus, but she says it wasn't easy to go from performing in stadiums to performing on the set of a TV show.

Speaking to Variety, LISA said she didn't know what to expect when she arrived on the set of the show's third season, which was shot in her home country of Thailand. She revealed she got off to a rough start the first time the director yelled "action."

"I'm so nervous. I was sweating. I was like, 'I can't remember my lines.' I'm blanked," she told Variety.

LISA plays an employee of The White Lotus hotel chain's Thailand location, and her co-stars include Walton Goggins, Parker Posey, Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon and, returning from season 1, Natasha Rothwell. LISA says during downtime she used her castmates as a sounding board for her new solo music, including her single "Rockstar."

“We’re just sharing what we do,” she said. “All of them are so supportive.”

The new season of The White Lotus debuts Feb. 16. Meanwhile, LISA's solo album, Alter Ego, featuring "Rock Star," "Moonlit Floor" and her latest single, "Born Again," is due Feb. 18. She'll make her solo debut at Coachella in April.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

