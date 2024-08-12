LISA talks BLACKPINK's future, upcoming role in 'The White Lotus'

LISA may be stepping out on her own with her solo hit "Rockstar," but she has no plans to leave her BLACKPINK bandmates behind.

Speaking to ELLE, the Thai-born K-pop superstar says, "Of course we're continuing, for sure. We're so proud of BLACKPINK, and I love BLACKPINK. It is not just because of our fans, it's for ourselves. There was no doubt. This is our life."

In addition to stepping out solo musically, LISA is also taking on her first acting role in the new season of HBO's The White Lotus, which was filmed in her home country. She tells ELLE, "I think I cried" when she found out she got the part, adding that it was a good opportunity "to be back home, to have Thai food every day" and to have her mom close by.

Still, LISA says, "I’m super excited and nervous, because it’s my first acting project. So I was happy for a second, and then I was like, ‘Oh, wait, wait, how am I going to deliver this?’” While she won't reveal any plot details, she predicts, "I feel like people are going to fall in love with Thailand even more.”

The ELLE article points out that in addition to being a global pop star, LISA has something in common with Taylor Swift. Thanks to her new solo deal, LISA will own her master recordings outright, just like Taylor.

"It feels like a dream. I'm not sure if it's real or not," she tells ELLE. However, she has no plans to do an Eras Tour-type tour.

“Singing alone on a stage for three and a half hours is crazy," she says. "I maybe could do it with a lot of practice.”

