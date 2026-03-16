Lizzo to publish children's book 'Lil Lizzo Meets Sasha B. Flootin''

Lizzo has turned her love for playing the flute into a children's book.

Lil Lizzo Meets Sasha B. Flootin' arrives Sept. 8, with illustrations by Mark Pett. It tells the story about a little girl who meets a "smart and brassy flute who can't find her tune." Together, they go on an adventure that takes them to the jungle, the ocean and outer space. The book will include a QR code that will lead readers to an original song that Lizzo wrote exclusively for the book.

On Instagram, Lizzo wrote, "Everyone always asks me how I started playing flute… well I didn't choose flute, Floot chose me!"

And in a statement, the singer said, "When I was young, I struggled to fit in but playing the flute helped me find my voice. I want this book to teach every young person out there that your passion can give you purpose, belonging, and lead you on a journey to fulfill your wildest dreams."

You can preorder Lil Lizzo Meets Sasha B. Flootin' now.

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