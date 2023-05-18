Lizzo says she's "not trying to escape fatness" in body positivity message

Lizzo sent a powerful message to her TikTok followers about embracing their bodies and prioritizing mental well-being.

Stitching a video from a fellow user discussing her fitness journey earlier this week, the "Good As Hell" singer expressed her support for those seeking to embrace their size rather than "escape fatness."

"I've always loved moving my body, I've always loved working out," she said. "I think a lot of people see a fat person that way and immediately just assume everything they are doing is trying to be thin."

As an artist, Lizzo's career demands physical endurance, but she clarified that her workouts are not driven by a desire to be thin. Instead, she focuses on the mental benefits exercise brings, emphasizing that her body will naturally change over time.

"Exercise has helped me shift my mind, not my body," Lizzo declared. She encouraged her fans to prioritize their inner happiness and well-being, stressing that self-improvement starts from within.

The Grammy winner acknowledged that her body may fluctuate based on her choices, but shared that goal is always for her mental health.

"Everything I eat, everything I do, every time I move my body it's all for this," she said pointing to her head. "Because if this ain't happy, none of this is happy."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.