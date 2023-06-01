Lizzo slams fatphobic hate with fiery Twitter response

Lizzo unleashed a fiery response on Twitter after becoming the target of yet another wave of fatphobic hate and body-shaming.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, May 31, she called out a viral post that triggered a barrage of negative comments.

Sharing a screenshot of a hateful tweet mocking her for her size, the "About Damn Time" singer expressed her frustration, stating, "I JUST logged on and the app and this is the type of s*** I see about me on a daily basis."

Lizzo went on to lament the toll it takes on her, confessing, "It's really starting to make me hate the world."

"I LITERALLY STOPPED EATING FAST FOOD YEARS AGO," she declared, in response to a user pondering "what she must be eating." "I'm tired of explaining myself all the time and I just wanna get on this app w/out seeing my name in some b*******."

In a subsequent tweet, the 35-year-old explained, "I'm not trying to BE fat I'm not trying to BE smaller I'm literally just trying to live and be healthy."

Lizzo went on to express her distaste for the internet and how it's made her contemplate leaving the music industry behind, stating, "Y'all don't know how close I be to giving up on everyone and quitting and enjoying my money and my man on a F****** FARM."

Over on Instagram, the self-love and body positivity advocate posted a snippet of herself on stage, alongside the caption, "I WILL NEVER SHUT UP ABOUT HOW DIFFICULT YALL MAKE IT FOR FAT PEOPLE TO SIMPLY EXIST. MINDING YOUR BUSINESS IS *FREE*."



"IF THE INTERNET WAS LIMITED AND ONE COMMENT TOOK 24HRS TO POST I WONDER WHAT SOCIAL MEDIA WOULD BE LIKE," she wrote.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.