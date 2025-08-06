AAA releases ABC’s of Back-to-School traffic safety

, Fla. — As students across Florida get ready to go back to school, AAA is warning drivers to stay alert and drive carefully.

Traffic often increases in the initial days of school when many parents choose to drive their children, resulting in higher congestion and possible safety risks.

“We advise adding 30 minutes to your morning commute. Drivers running late are more prone to speeding, which endangers lives,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA—The Auto Club Group.

AAA has detailed the ABCs of School Zone Safety for drivers, highlighting the need to stay focused, be prepared to brake, and watch for pedestrians and bicyclists.

A - Avoid distractions

Stay Focused on the road. No texting, eating, or multitasking while driving.

B - Be ready to brake

Slow down and stay alert. School zones are unpredictable, so be ready to stop at a moment’s notice.

C – Check for pedestrians and bicyclists

Watch for school zone signs, crossing guards, AAA School Safety Patrollers, and anyone walking or biking. Always yield and drive cautiously.

A recent AAA survey found that 39% of Floridians have sped in an active school zone, and 30% have used their hand-held cell phones while driving in such areas.

Florida law bans the use of handheld devices while driving through active school zones, emphasizing the need to slow down and eliminate distractions.

Motor vehicle crashes pose the biggest threat to children, with nearly 1% of children aged 14 and younger who die in traffic accidents being pedestrians.

Some recommended safety tips for students, such as staying alert, walking on sidewalks, and making eye contact with drivers before crossing the street.

AAA recommends that bicyclists and scooter riders wear helmets, stay in the traffic lane, and cross streets only at intersections.

Bus riders should arrive early, stand five steps from the curb, and wait for the bus driver’s signal before boarding.

Florida law mandates that drivers must stop for a school bus displaying flashing red lights and extended stop arms, unless the roadway is a divided highway with a raised barrier.

As the new school year begins, please use caution in school zones. That way, we can keep children and drivers safe.

