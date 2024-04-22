AAA reports Florida gas prices on the rise, setting new high for 2024

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida’s gas price average reaches a new peak in 2024.

The travel company, AAA, said gas prices in Florida rose 13 cents in the last week, reaching it’s new high of 2024 last Wednesday of $3.64 per gallon.

AAA said prices have since dropped eight cents to make today’s average $3.56 per gallon, which is 12 cents less than this time last year.

“Volatility in the oil market has greatly contributed to rising prices at the pump in recent weeks,” said AAA spokesman, Mark Jenkins. “Oil prices have been reacting to rising geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran, and OPEC’s decision to extend production cuts, in effort to crimp global fuel supplies.”

In Orlando, the gas price average sits at $3.54 per gallon, which is eight cents higher than a week ago.

