Applications open for My Safe Florida Home funds

The My Safe Florida Home program is accepting applications again.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Floridians have a renewed opportunity to protect their homes from hurricanes, as the My Safe Florida Home program is accepting applications again.

The program offers homeowners funding for hurricane protection improvements up to $10,000.

This year, Florida lawmakers allocated $280 million for the program.

In the past, funds from the My Safe Florida Home program have gone fast.

Click here to apply.

