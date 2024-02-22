AT&T customers report mass outages across the country

Orlando, FL — If you have have no cell service Thursday morning, you are not alone. Customers across the country are reporting outages.
Downdetector.com is showing a spike in AT&T cellular service outages with customers reporting no service.
Downdetector.com is also showing Verizon and T-Mobile customers have reported outages.
AT&T has yet to comment on the reported outages.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
