AT&T customers report mass outages across the country

If you have have no cell service Thursday morning, you are not alone. Customers across the country are reporting outages.

(Krizstian Bocsi)

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Orlando, FL —

Customers across the country are reporting outages.

Downdetector.com is showing a spike in AT&T cellular service outages with customers reporting no service.

Downdetector.com is also showing Verizon and T-Mobile customers have reported outages.

AT&T has yet to comment on the reported outages.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Casey Wright

Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Casey is a former Producer, currently a News Anchor/On-Air talent at WDBO news.

