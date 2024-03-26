Baltimore Bridge collapses after it’s struck by a cargo ship, rescues underway for those in water

Bridge collapse Parts of the Francis Scott Key Bridge remain after a container ship collided with a support Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Baltimore. The major bridge in Baltimore snapped and collapsed after a container ship rammed into it early Tuesday, and several vehicles fell into the river below. Rescuers were searching for multiple people in the water. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark) (Steve Ruark/AP)

Baltimore, MD — The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore has collapsed after it was struck by a cargo ship, massive emergency response is underway for those in the water.

The cargo ship struck one of the bridge’s support beams at around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. The cargo ship caught fire after the collision.

The cargo ship is registered in Singapore and was headed to Sri Lanka.

Baltimore City officials say at least 20 people may be in the Patapsco River, as well as many vehicles.

Search and Rescue boats, and dive teams are in the water looking for survivors.

The bridge is approximately 1-and-a-half miles long and is said to be a heavily traveled road, with the northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate-695.

The Governor of Maryland, Wes Moore, has declared a State of Emergency.

Watch the terrifying moments of the collapse below:

BREAKING: A cargo ship hit the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, causing it the collapse. Multiple cars reportedly plunged into the water below. pic.twitter.com/OAvtGyVh6q — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) March 26, 2024

This is a developing story, follow for updates.

