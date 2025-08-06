The Beak and Barrel restaurant set to open in Magic Kingdom’s Adventureland

Beak and Barrel
By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new restaurant named ‘The Beak and Barrel’ is set to open at Magic Kingdom on August 29th.

The restaurant, situated close to the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction in Adventureland, provides a distinctive pirate-themed dining atmosphere.

The Beak and Barrel will offer a menu that features American cuisine alongside Caribbean-inspired cocktails, giving guests a sense of adventure.

This addition to Magic Kingdom aims to boost the Adventureland experience.

