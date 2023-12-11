Chilly weather: Universal and Disney temporarily close their water parks

The 200-foot volcano, Krakatau, will lie at the heart of the park.

The cold front that brought stormy weather Sunday night also means closures and Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort. With temperatures forecast not to surpass 64 degrees, Blizzard Beach and Volcano Bay won’t be open for visitors. The two parks are slated to resume normal hours December 12 and December 14. Volcano Bay was previously slated to close Tuesday and Wednesday.


