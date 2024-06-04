City of Orlando’s District 5 runoff election set for June 18th

ORLANDO, Fla. — The City of Orlando’s District 5 runoff election will be held on June 18th.

The election is to replace the seat of suspended City Commissioner, Regina Hill.

Candidates include:

Travaris McCurdy

Cameron Hope

Shaniqua “Shan” Rose

Lawanna Gelzer

Ericka Dunlap

Tiakeysha Ellison

Miles Mulrain Jr

You can vote-by-mail or early vote:

The deadline for vote-by-mail is 5 p.m. on June 6th. The ballot must be returned by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day.

Early voting will be conducted prior to Election Day at the Supervisor of Elections Office at 119 West Kaley Street.

Early voting dates and times:



Monday, June 10th through Friday, June 14th, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.





Saturday, June 15th, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.





Sunday, June 16th, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Polls will open on Tuesday, June 18th, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

To find your polling locations, click here or call 407.836.2070.

