Delta offers flights to experience rare ‘Solar Eclipse’ on April 8th

If you want a great view for a rare total solar eclipse, Delta is offering flights that will follow its path-of-totality.

Delta Air Lines (Joe Raedle/Getty Images, File)

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Austin, TX — Delta Airlines is offering a special flight on April 8th, from Austin, Texas, to Detroit, Michigan.

If you’re on Flight 1218, it will give passengers a premium view of a total solar eclipse through the planes large windows.

Flight 1218 takes off from Austin at 12 P.M. CST and arrives in Detroit at 4 P.M. EST.

The timing of the flight is to give passengers the best possible view of the total solar eclipse.

Delta asks passengers to bring protective sunglasses, as it’s not safe to view a total solar eclipse with the naked-eye.

Flight 1218 is not the only flight that will have a great view of the total solar eclipse.

Delta is offering five more flights that will share the same experience.

Other Delta Flights that will view the total solar eclipse:

  • DL 5699, DTW-HPN, 2:59 P.M. EST departure
  • DL 924, LAX-DFW, 8:40 A.M. PST departure
  • DL 2869, LAX-SAT, 9:00 A.M. PST departure
  • DL 1001, SLC-SAT, 10:08 A.M. MST departure
  • DL 1683, SLC-AUS, 9:55 A.M. MST departure

Get your tickets now, as the next total solar eclipse will not happen until 2044.

To book flights, click here.

Casey Wright

Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Casey is a former Producer, currently a News Anchor/On-Air talent at WDBO news.

