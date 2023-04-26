Downtown Orlando sports bar Harry Buffalo to close

The popular sports bar took to Facebook to announce their closure of their Church Street location.

According to a post to the business’s Facebook , the contract for the sports bar’s lease has come to an end.





They invited guests to join them Saturday, April 29, for a final night starting at 10pm, with DJ Jesse Derr performing.

The restaurant’s five other locations in Ohio will remain open.

In the post, guests were reminded all major pre-concert and post-concert parties, along with watch parties, will be moved to nearby Wall Street Plaza.





























