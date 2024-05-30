EXCLUSIVE: Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody talks investigation into Starbucks hiring program

ORLANDO, Fla. — In May of 2024, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody called on the Florida Commission on Human Relations to investigate Starbucks, for hiring practices that Moody said “appears to discriminate on the basis of race.”

The Attorney General’s office said, “Starbucks’ hiring practices go beyond simple goals and instead constitute unlawful quotas.”

Attorney General Ashley Moody spoke to WDBO on this subject with Scott Anez on Orlando’s Morning News.

“We are in new territory here in terms of new programs businesses are pushing,” Attorney General Ashley Moody said. “I think a lot of these things start with good intentions, I think the problem has become with some of these programs around the nation have started pushing the envelope where they are creeping a little closer to what many would call reverse discrimination or discrimination against some.”

The complaint filed by Moody with the Florida Commission on Human Relations, mentions a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling in “Students for Fair Admissions, Inc. v. President and Fellows of Harvard College,” in which the court ruled racial discrimination “demeans the dignity and worth of a person to be judged by ancestry instead of by his or her own merit and essential qualities.”

“We just want to make sure that these programs are not going afoul of civil rights laws,” said Moody. “Starbucks has a what we would call a quota program, they also have programming that they force their employees to undergo and so that commission (Florida Commission on Human Relations) will investigate and determine whether that may have gone too far in violating some of our civil rights acts.”

Listen to the full interview with Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody on the Anez Sez Podcast :





