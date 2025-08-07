EXCLUSIVE: Seminole Superintendent Serita Beamon joins Scott Anez to talk Back-to-School The back-to-school season is in full swing, the superintendent joining Orlando’s Morning News to talk about the county’s preparations.

Seminole County Schools have been a model of performance over the last several years, receiving a county grade of A over the last several grading sessions dating back to 2019.

Seminole County Schools Superintendent Serita Beamon joined Scott Anez on Orlando’s Morning News to discuss the schools track record, as well as the continued struggles facing districts as school enrollment drops.

