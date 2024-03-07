Eye-opening report from AAA shows drowsy driving is the silent killer on our roads

Tampa, FL — A new report out from AAA, explains how driving while drowsy causes a significant amount of fatal crashes on our roads.

A soon to be released study, done by AAA’s Foundation for Traffic Safety, estimates that drowsy driving causes traffic fatalities ten times more than traditional crashes.

AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said, “This study should be a wakeup call for drivers to not underestimate the dangers of drowsy driving. Whether you’re driving to work or taking the family on a road trip, stay alert or get off the road.”

According to the study, drowsy drivers were 18% of all traffic fatalities in 2017 and 2021, which accounted for nearly 30,000 deaths. In 2021 alone, there were 6,725 deaths which resulted from drowsy driving.

AAA said these statistics are much higher than reported from the government, which shows the importance of recognizing the dangers of drowsy driving.

AAA defines drowsy driving as someone who has reduced alertness, impaired judgement, hazardous microsleeps and a false self-perception of their drowsiness.

To avoid drowsy driving, AAA offers some tips:

Get enough sleep before driving.

Travel at times of the day when you are normally awake.

Take breaks every two hours or 100 miles.

Travel with an alert passenger and take turns driving.

Avoid alcohol and drugs.

While some have it, AAA said more vehicles should contain technology that can detect drowsiness and prevent drivers from operating their vehicle when impaired.



