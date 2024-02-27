FEMA approves $6.7 million grant funding for Hurricane Ian debris removal in southwest Florida

TOPSHOT-US-WEATHER-HURRICANE-IAN TOPSHOT - Workers and residents clear debris from a destroyed bar on San Carlos Island in Fort Myers after Hurricane Ian hit Florida, on October 1, 2022. - Shocked Florida communities counted their dead Saturday as the full scale of the devastation came into focus, two days after Hurricane Ian tore into the coastline as one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the United States. (Photo by Giorgio VIERA / AFP) (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)

Fort Myers, FL — FEMA has approved more than $6.7 million to reimburse Fort Myers and Punta Gorda for debris removal costs after Hurricane Ian.

The aftermath of Ian left mass debris fields, which created a threat to public health and safety.

FEMA announced they have approved $4,212,798 in federal funding to the city of Fort Myers and $2,550,889 to the city of Punta Gorda, for debris removal after Hurricane Ian.

Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on September 28, 2022, as a category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 miles per hour.

Hurricane Ian destroyed 5,000 homes and damaged over 30,000 in Florida. 160 people died as a result from the major hurricane, 149 of them from Florida.

Ian is the fifth strongest storm to ever hit U.S. soil. The major hurricane resulted in $65 billion in damage.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 232 Orlo Vista flooding After years of complaints about flooding issues in the Orlo Vista, the damage done by Hurricane Ian’s rains is the final straw. (WFTV.com News Staff)

© 2024 Cox Media Group