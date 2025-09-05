Florida Publix store sells $1 million winning ticket as Powerball jackpot soars again

Powerball - generic The next Powerball drawing will be Sept. 6.
By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — It keeps on climbing.

The Powerball jackpot on Saturday will be worth an estimated $1.7 billion.

No winning ticket matched all five white balls and the red Powerball for the Sept. 3 drawing, Florida Lottery officials said.

Wednesday’s numbers were: 3-16-29-61-69.

The Powerball was 22.

The Power Play was 2X.

The previous jackpot sat at $1.4 billion.

While no one across the U.S. won the biggest prize, Florida did produce a noteworthy winner.

State lottery officials announced that a Quick Pick ticket sold at a Publix store in Fort Myers is worth $1 million.

The grocer, located 11600 Gladiolus Drive, will get a bonus for selling the lucky ticket.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000

    Download the Power App!

    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!