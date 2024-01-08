Florida residents have just a few days left to snag discounts on state park annual passes

Florida’s state parks and campgrounds reopen (with restrictions) OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA (Steve daPonte)

By Sophia Diaz

As part of the Great Outdoors initiative, annual entrance passes for Florida’s state parks are 50% off through January 13.

The annual entrance passes allow for unlimited daily park entrance at 174 state parks and trails, and the discount applies to both individual and family annual entrance passes. The listed passholder of the entrance pass does have to be present when the pass is used. For individual passes, only one passholder is named. For family passes, two passholders may be named.

Conditions for annual pass are different at Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park and Weeki Wachee Springs State Park, where the family pass only applies to two individuals.


Other facets of the Great Outdoors Initiative include that residents are exempt from needing fishing licenses while in state parks, and 50% off on FWC Gold Sportsman licenses.

© 2022 Cox Media Group

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000
    Download the Power App!
    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!