Florida tops the list for best state to retire in, per WalletHub

It may not be a surprise, but Florida is a hot spot for retirees. Though this is well-known, a study from WalletHub has confirmed the theory.

According to WalletHub, Florida ranks #1 best state to retire in.

“Florida’s strong economy and low taxes create opportunities for families which is why Florida continues to lead the nation in net in-migration,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “We are proud to be the top destination for retirement.”

WalletHub compared 50 states with 46 different categories. Florida ranked #1 in percentage of population aged 65 and older, and in the top 10 for WalletHub’s taxpayer ranking and life expectancy. See more category rankings listed below.

Overall Rank for Florida: 1st

13th – Annual Cost of In-Home Services

– Annual Cost of In-Home Services 6th – WalletHub ‘Taxpayer’ Ranking

– WalletHub ‘Taxpayer’ Ranking 1st – % of Population Aged 65 & Older

– % of Population Aged 65 & Older 15th – Property-Crime Rate

– Property-Crime Rate 9th – Life Expectancy

– Life Expectancy 29th – Health-Care Facilities per Capita

Top 10 States:

Courtesy: WalletHub (Courtesy: WalletHub)

To see full list, click here.

