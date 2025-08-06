Florida Virtual School expands with 13 new online courses for 2025-26, boosting flexible learning

Enrollment for full-time students is open now through July 14.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Virtual School (FLVS) will offer 13 new online courses in 2025-26, expanding flexible learning across Florida.

The new courses offer various electives, languages, and accelerated programs to help students explore interests before higher education or work.

Florida Virtual School remains a top provider of flexible and high-quality online education, helping families make informed educational choices.

“We believe students thrive when they have the freedom to explore subjects that truly interest them,” said Dr. Louis Algaze, president and CEO of Florida Virtual School.

Jaimi Gruler, senior manager of elementary curriculum development at FLVS, described the new music suite as “a showcase of how music education can inspire creativity, collaboration, and lifelong passion.”

Key features include a vibrant K-5 Music Suite, two Career and Technical Education (CTE) courses, and an Advanced Placement World Language course.

The Elementary Music Suite aims to spark creativity in young students through activities such as singing, movement, musical literacy, and cultural exploration.

High school students can take courses such as Business Ownership, a component of the Entrepreneurship Program of Study, and Machine Learning and Applications, which examines artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Advanced Placement courses such as AP Spanish Language & Culture, AP Physics 1, and AP Psychology provide college-level rigor along with real-world relevance.

The new offerings include elective courses like Creative Writing 1 and advanced world language courses such as French 4 Honors.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group