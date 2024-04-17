FOX DAY 2024: Rollins College students get their annual day off from class

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Happy Fox Day!

Rollins College students can skip class today, with their President’s permission.

Rollins current President, Grant Cornwell, on Wednesday morning, declared April 17th, 2024, Fox Day.

Fox Day is an annual tradition, that lets the President of the College pick a random day in the spring semester for students to have a day off from class.

An official declaration letter gets sent out to students, faculty and staff.

Image courtesy: Rollins College Fox Day 2024 Declaration (Image courtesy: Rollins College)

However, students said, the true way to discover if it’s Fox Day, is when the sacred wooden fox gets rolled out to the center of Tars Plaza.

The school livestreams Fox Cam on their website.

Fox Day has been a tradition at Rollins since 1956.

HAPPY FOX DAY! 🦊 Have a fun and safe day off from classes to enjoy the beautiful Florida weather. ☀️⁠⁠

⁠⁠⁠

Check out the full schedule of #FoxDay2024 events: https://t.co/MwcFCo12fG pic.twitter.com/saVPdt0Dks — Rollins College (@rollinscollege) April 17, 2024





