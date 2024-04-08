Governor Ron DeSantis set to hold a press conference in Seminole County

DeSantis will be joined by Florida Department of Health Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, and Florida Department of Children and Families Secretary, Shevaun Harris.

Sanford, FL — Governor Ron DeSantis is set to hold a press conference Monday morning in Sanford.

The Governor will be joined by Florida Department of Health Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, and Florida Department of Children and Families Secretary, Shevaun Harris.

It will take place at the Seminole County Sheriff Office’s Professional Development Center.

The press conference will begin at 10 a.m.

This is a developing story, follow for updates.


