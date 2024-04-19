Governor Ron DeSantis signs legislation to provide additional resources for Florida students

Governor Ron DeSantis signs legislation to provide additional resources for Florida students while speaking in Kissimmee on Thursday.

Image courtesy: Gov. DeSantis on X Governor Ron DeSantis signed legislation to enable schools to host chaplain programs and patriotic organizations on campus. (Image courtesy: Gov. DeSantis on X)

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis signed two bills while speaking in Osceola County.

DeSantis spoke from Tohopekaliga High School, where he signed HB 1317, which authorizes districts to allow civic and patriotic organizations to visit schools to encourage student participation and involvement, and HB 931, this establishes a statewide school chaplain program.

“Faith leaders and civic organizations are important additional resources for students who may be facing challenges or need to build community and camaraderie,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “I’m pleased to be able to expand the variety of options that students have at their disposal in school and we have no doubt that these options will enhance the experiences of our students.”

READ: Governor DeSantis expedites road project in Central Florida

READ: Governor DeSantis implements Toll Relief Program for the second consecutive year

HB 931 does the following:

  • Authorizes school districts and charter schools to allow volunteer chaplains to be on school campuses and provide additional counseling support to students.
  • Chaplains will be assigned by the district school board or charter school governing board.
  • A student may only receive support offered by school chaplains with written parental consent.

READ: Governor Ron DeSantis signs legislation to combat retail theft and porch piracy

HB 1317 authorizes districts to allow civic and patriotic organizations to visit schools to encourage student participation and involvement.

These organizations include: 

  • Big Brothers Big Sisters of America
  • The Boy Scouts of America
  • The Boys & Girls Clubs of America
  • The Civil Air Patrol
  • Future Farmers of America
  • The Girl Scouts of the United States of America
  • Little League Baseball
  • The Marine Corps League
  • The Navy Seal Cadet Corps

READ: Governor Ron DeSantis signs legislation meant to further enhance education in Florida

“This legislation provides yet another option to serve all students in Florida,” said Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, Jr. “Volunteer chaplains offer faith-based support and are uniquely suited to serve students and families throughout our state and I’m pleased that we are providing another valuable resource for our schools.”

Watch Full Press Conference:


© 2024 Cox Media Group

Casey Wright

Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Casey is a former Producer, currently a News Anchor/On-Air talent at WDBO news.

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000
    Download the Power App!
    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!