Governor Ron DeSantis signs tax relief bill for Floridians

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis signed HB 7073, which provides $1.07 billion in tax relief for Floridians in 2024.

This legislation is in addition to the $450 million in toll relief the Governor signed in April.

DeSantis said his administration has saved Florida families $1.5 billon for the 2024-2024 fiscal year.

“Florida’s economy has remained strong despite reckless federal spending and failed policies in Washington,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “This tax relief package will provide much needed relief for Florida’s families, especially as the D.C. political class shows no signs of reversing course on the inflationary policies of the federal government.”

See HB 7073 explained below:

The Governors office said the tax relief package also includes a sales tax credit for businesses that employ people with disabilities.

Watch press conference below:

