Governor Ron DeSantis supports Florida Veterans and their families with new legislation

LAND O'LAKES, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 725 and 1329 in an effort to support Florida’s Veterans and their families.

The bills are meant to provide services to veterans who are transitioning into civilian life, ensure their families have long-term care, and expands benefits for veterans.

“Florida is committed to remaining the most military and veteran friendly state in the nation,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “We are proud to support those who have bravely served our country, and today’s legislation will help ensure that veterans and their families have the resources they need to successfully transition into civilian life with their loved ones by their side. It will also provide more benefits to veterans and educate future generations on the sacrifices made by service members.”

Florida is the most veteran-friendly state in the nation. pic.twitter.com/qPFarmSqCy — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) June 20, 2024

House Bill 725 expands eligibility for veterans’ to enter long-term care facilities, including their spouses or surviving spouses.

House Bill 1329 focuses on veteran programs and expands benefits for veterans in Florida.

“Admitting eligible spouses and surviving spouses into our State Veterans’ Homes is another great accomplishment to keep Florida the most Veteran friendly and sought after state in ‎the Nation. In addition, the Veterans Bill known as HB 1329 also creates new awareness programs honoring our State’s Veterans and expands earned benefits for eligible Veterans and spouses. I commend Governor DeSantis and our legislators for supporting these two key bills,” said retired Marine ‎Corps Major General James ‎S. Hartsell, Executive ‎Director of ‎the ‎Florida Department of ‎Veterans’ Affairs.

Watch full press conference below:

Governor DeSantis Signs Legislation to Support Veterans in Florida https://t.co/szEJFzWttn — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) June 20, 2024

