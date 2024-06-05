Governor Ron DeSantis urges Floridians to stay prepared as hurricane season begins

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season is officially underway.

Governor Ron DeSantis is urging Floridians to take advantage of the 14 day “Disaster Preparation Sales Tax Holiday.”

DeSantis is also encouraging Florida residents to have a disaster plan and a ready kit in case a hurricane strikes their area.

Hurricane season has officially begun—Florida will be ready. Make sure you and your family are too. pic.twitter.com/i2JZiPhO16 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) June 4, 2024

DeSantis awarded $7.5 million to Lee County through Florida’s “Job Growth Grant Fund” to help rebuild and enhance a shrimp dock, at San Carolos Maritime Park, which was destroyed during Hurricane Ian.

DeSantis said the dock will serve as an emergency operation site to launch barges, provide a docking space for shrimp vessels, and help transfer product to distribution trucks.

“With hurricane season underway, now is the time to get prepared and ensure you have a disaster plan in place,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “I encourage all Floridians to use the sales tax holiday to stock up on the necessary emergency supplies and assemble a disaster preparedness kit.”

Now, through June 14th, disaster preparation items can be purchased tax-free, including:

Water

Shelf-stable canned food

Batteries

Flashlights

Reusable ice

Pet items

Toys

Portable power banks and more

Portable generators

Tarps or other waterproof sheeting

Smoke detectors and alarms

Fire extinguishers

Carbon monoxide detectors

Portable radios less than $50

Pet items such as leashes, beds, wet and dry food, and over-the-counter pet medications can also be purchased tax-free through June 14th.

For a disaster supply kit checklist, click here.

Governor DeSantis said Floridians should inventory home possessions, reduce home hazards, protect important records and documents, and know your flood zone.

DeSantis also wants Florida residents to know evacuations do not have to be hundreds of miles away. DeSantis said they can instead be tens of miles inland to a location that can withstand hurricane-force winds and be away from life-threatening storm surge.

“Thanks to the steadfast leadership of Governor DeSantis, the state has all the resources necessary to support Florida communities in the event a storm does strike this hurricane season,” said Florida Division of Emergency Management Executive Director Kevin Guthrie. “I’ve spent the last month traveling around the state to meet with county emergency managers to ensure preparedness and coordination at all levels. Now, I encourage Floridians to finalize their preparedness plans for their homes and businesses, because it only takes one storm to severely impact a community.”

Governor DeSantis had a message for looters.

In Florida, we are going to uphold the rule of law.



If disaster strikes this hurricane season and looters take advantage while people are suffering, we are going to throw the book at them. pic.twitter.com/36Vx3ZqdRE — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) June 4, 2024

Check out WDBO’s Orlando Hurricane Guide to help you get prepared, track the tropics and stay informed.

