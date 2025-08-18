Hurricane Erin roars through Atlantic as Category 4 storm

Hurricane Erin is raging through the western Atlantic on Monday as a powerful Category 4 storm.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Erin is raging through the western Atlantic on Monday as a powerful Category 4 storm.

Erin currently has winds reaching 130 mph, is moving northwest at 13 mph.

The hurricane is threatening the Turks and Caicos and the southern Bahamas with severe weather on Monday. Erin is expected to bring heavy winds and rain to these areas throughout the day.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, Hurricane Erin is forecasted to turn north, remaining hundreds of miles away from the U.S. East Coast.

Hurricane Erin coastal impacts

However, the storm will generate large swells, leading to dangerous rip currents and potential minor beach and dune erosion along local beaches.

In addition to Hurricane Erin, meteorologists are closely monitoring another tropical wave that has emerged in the Atlantic.

Fernand chances to develop in Atlantic

This system is approaching the Leeward Islands and has a 50% chance of developing into a tropical storm by the end of the week.

The next name on the list for tropical storms this season is Fernand, should the wave develop further.

Residents along the East Coast are advised to stay informed about the potential impacts of Hurricane Erin, particularly concerning surf conditions and beach erosion.

