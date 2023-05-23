June is National PTSD Awareness Month

ORLANDO, FL — Every June we acknowledge those individuals in our nation who struggle with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and find ways to help them cope with these invisible scars.

PTSD, or Post Traumatic Stress Disorder is defined by the National Center for PTSD as “a mental health problem that some people develop after experiencing or witnessing a life-threatening event, like combat, a natural disaster, a car accident or sexual assault.”

One common misconception with PTSD, is that it comes at a later age and is mainly associated with military members who have experience combat. While the numbers of combat veterans who have PTSD is high, it does not mean you can not develop this mental disorder at an early age. In fact, you can develop PTSD at any age. Children can develop PTSD from any serious event that may have caused them mental or physical harm.

PTSD is also not always an immediate reaction. It may not show in a person for months or in some cases years after they have experienced a traumatic event.

Fortunately for those who suffer from PTSD, there is help!

WDBO has teamed up with the Camaraderie Foundation to raise awareness and assist in aiding those with PTSD. The Camaraderie Foundation was founded in 2009 and have provided over 26,000 hours of counseling. 87% of their participants who have completed their counseling reported improvement in their relationship with family and friends. The Camaraderie Foundation services are provided at no cost and there is no discharge status qualification.

The Camaraderie Foundation provides all these services from their Orlando location at 2488 E Michigan St, Orlando, FL 32806.

You can go on the Camaraderie Foundation website to learn more about their programs, events, or even donate to their cause to helping those struggling with PTSD.

If you or someone you know struggles with PTSD or other mental disorders, below are phone numbers with direct help:

Camaraderie Foundation: 407-841-0071

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

Veterans Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255

You can also follow the Camaraderie Foundation on Twitter below:

Currently at Camaraderie Foundation, 48% of applicants seeking mental healthy counseling struggle with PTSD.



The mission continues. pic.twitter.com/ee3lotw4yb — Camaraderie Foundation (@SupportCAM) May 15, 2023

© 2022 Cox Media Group